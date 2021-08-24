15 Leftover Mashed Potatoes Recipes to Make the Most of Your Holiday Spuds
Everyone has their favorite mashed potato recipe. Whether it’s Ree Drummond’s classic mashed potatoes, a quick Instant pot mashed potato, or something with added flavor like roasted garlic mashed potatoes. The creamy side dish is perfect for pairing with your Thanksgiving menu or a weeknight dinner. You may love mashed potatoes so much that you even find yourself making extra, just so you can have leftover mashed potatoes the next day. Sure, you can reheat them in the microwave or eat them cold straight out of the fridge—but there are also a ton of new ways to use leftover mashed potatoes. That’s where these creative leftover mashed potatoes recipes come in handy. They’ll bring new life to your favorite spuds with ideas for soups, breads, breakfasts, and delicious second-day dinners.www.thepioneerwoman.com
