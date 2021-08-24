15 Leftover Mashed Potatoes Recipes to Make the Most of Your Holiday Spuds

This is a safe space where a person may freely admit that they still have room in their hearts and mouths for the boxed macaroni and cheese of their youth. And it isn’t just nostalgia—there’s something truly appealing about the squidgy blend of noodles, milk, butter, and the enigmatic sauce packet when it comes together to make its weird magic in a pot. It may not entirely taste like cheese, per se, and we’re a little suspicious about shelf-stable dairy in general, but the buttery, salty porridge feel of boxed macaroni and cheese can be best summarized by a quote from a native Italian I made it for once: “Why is it so terrible, but so good?”