Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County Aims Big for their 10th Annual Walk/Run for Hope | Seehafer News

Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County is looking to make this year’s Walk/Run for Hope the biggest event to date. This year’s iteration is not only looking to help spread the word that talking about your mental health is ok, but it is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the organization.We spoke with Shanen Daly, who explained that with that milestone comes a change in venue. “We decided, that because this year is Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County’s 10 year anniversary…to change it up a little bit,” she explained.They are going to host the event at UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus because, in Daly’s words, “it incorporates the Lakeshore. Our route, 5 and 10K both, go through Red Arrow Park, which is a military-based park now.” On top of the change in venue, and the addition of a 10K event, Daly explained that a national organization will be on hand as well.