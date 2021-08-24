Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County Aims Big for their 10th Annual Walk/Run for Hope | Seehafer News

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 9 days ago

Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County is looking to make this year’s Walk/Run for Hope the biggest event to date. This year’s iteration is not only looking to help spread the word that talking about your mental health is ok, but it is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the organization.We spoke with Shanen Daly, who explained that with that milestone comes a change in venue. “We decided, that because this year is Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County’s 10 year anniversary…to change it up a little bit,” she explained.They are going to host the event at UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus because, in Daly’s words, “it incorporates the Lakeshore. Our route, 5 and 10K both, go through Red Arrow Park, which is a military-based park now.” On top of the change in venue, and the addition of a 10K event, Daly explained that a national organization will be on hand as well.

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Government
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Green Bay, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Government
Manitowoc County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
Green Bay, WI
Society
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Uw Green Bay#Walk Run For Hope#Uw Green Bay#Red Arrow Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Apple to let media apps link to outside payment options

Apple will let apps for media content link to their own websites for users to set up and manage accounts, including subscription payments, the tech giant said Wednesday. The stark change in Apple’s previous rules that barred developers from linking to alternative payment options within the app will close the Japan Fair Trade Commission's (JFTC) investigation into the Silicon Valley giant, but the update will be applied globally and go into effect early next year, according to Apple’s blog post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy