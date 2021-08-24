Student Sports Analytics Club comes to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE— Some students in the state now have a way to dig deeper into the science and numbers behind sports. There are 54 official Sports Analytics Clubs across the United States and Wisconsin got its first two this Thursday. Golda Meir in Milwaukee and Green Bay East in Green Bay will both participate in the program.The program was created to address the lack of diversity in data science. The SACP supports clubs at high schools and middle schools across the U.S. by matching them with a STEM advisor and partnering the school with university faculty. Marquette University will act as Golda Meir’s faculty partner, and UW-Green Bay will be Green Bay East’s.