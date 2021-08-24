Cancel
Video Games

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForza Horizon 5 takes place in the canyons, hidden temples, beaches, and deserts of Mexico, with hundreds of cars. La Gran Caldera volcano gameplay was shown with the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, as well as Mexican farmlands. Next we got to see a Portia 911 drive through the jungles of Mexico. We were brought to the beaches of Baja California with a Mercedes AMG1. Forza Horizon 5 releases is getting a limited November 9, 2021.

#Gamescom#Mexico#Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay#Ford#Mexican#Mercedes
Xbox
Technology
Video Games
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Forza Horizon 5 World Map Shown, Will Be 50% Larger Than FH4

Playground Games have given a full glimpse at the world map for the upcoming Forza Horizon 5. The game is confirmed to launch later in November. Forza Horizon 5 is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. The game is being developed by Playground Games. In a live stream recently, the developers confirmed that the world map size is 1.5 larger than Forza Horizon 4. They also shared the complete world map on their official social media account.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 Rated in Australia - News

The Australian Classification board has rated the two biggest 2021 Xbox exclusives - Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. We've known Forza Horizon 5 will launch on November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC since it was first announced at E3 2021, however, Microsoft has yet to provide a release date for Halo Infinite beyond a Holiday 2021 window. Halo Infinite was given an M rating for "violence, online interactivity and in-game purchases."
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Forza Horizon 5’s Mexican world map revealed

Ahead of the game’s release this November, developer Turn 10 Studios has revealed the world map for Forza Horizon 5. The map has already been touted as being 50% bigger than the one players raced around in Forza Horizon 4, but now it’s a little easier to get a sense of the scale of the next entry’s world.
Video GamesNME

‘SSX 3’’s vibes are the reason we got ‘Burnout Paradise’ and ‘Forza Horizon’

SSX 3 opens by following a helicopter as it courses between the peaks of a snowy mountain. It hovers above a powdery slope and whoever you’ve selected from the game’s colorful cast drops down into it. The sky is blue, the snow is crisp white – even 18 years later, SSX 3 still feels amazing to just exist in. A voice cuts through the motivating electronica playing in the background “you’re listening to EA Radio BIG.”
Video GamesNME

‘Merek’s Market’ coming to PC, Xbox and PS4 in September

Medieval shop sim Merek’s Market takes us behind the counter of an RPG merchant – and it’s available to buy from September. Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes in an RPG shop?. Merek’s Market from Big Village Games puts you in charge of a medieval merchant,...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Battlefield 2042 gameplay footage has leaked online

With Battlefield 2042’s technical preview underway, it’s hardly a surprise that leakers are doing what they do best, leaking gameplay when EA really doesn’t want them to. The Battlefield 2042 technical preview was meant to be under a seriously tight non-disclosure agreement (NDA), with those who received invites to the...
Video GamesGamespot

Skateboarding Game, The Ramp, Launches On PC Today

Skateboarding game The Ramp drops on PC today. The game is the debut of Hyperparadise, which is a Berlin-based solo studio by Paul Schnepf. He was previously the co-founder of Grizzly Games, the makers of Islanders and Superflight. The Ramp has a very simple premise: You are a digital skateboarding...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 out now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Indie Metroidvania Axiom Verge 2 has launched on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as revealed by developer Tom Happ. The surprise came as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase last night. Though a sequel to the original 2015 action adventure, Happ says you can play the games in any order. Playing as Indra, you’ll head to Antarctica following the call of a mysterious voice. Upon discovering an alternate Earth like world, you’ll find yourself exploring the ruins of a lost civilisation.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The Ascent's cyberpunk city looks even better in first-person

In our review of The Ascent, Andy was particularly taken by the neon-soaked streets of the RPG's setting, a colossal tower called the Arcology. It's a cyberpunk adventure where the camera is set in a fixed top-down perspective, but YouTuber Griff Griffin (spotted by Kotaku) discovered a way to unlock the camera and explore the city on ground level.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video Gamespsu.com

Chivalry II’s First Free Update Is Available Now On PS5 And PS4

Chivalry II arrived earlier this year and instantly became a hit with players and critics alike for its whimsical bloody humour and simple to learn but difficult to master gameplay, and now developer Torn Banner have just released the game’s first free update for PS5 and PS4. The announcement was...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dying Light 2 showcasing parkour gameplay at Gamescom 2021

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will showcase brand new parkour gameplay at Gamescom 2021 next week. Earlier today, Dying Light 2: Stay Human developer Techland announced that it will be showcasing brand new gameplay and revealing new information about the horror sequel later this month. The presentation will take place during Gamescom 2021 on August 26, at approximately 11:00 PT/14:00 ET/19:00 BST.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.

