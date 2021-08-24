Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
Forza Horizon 5 takes place in the canyons, hidden temples, beaches, and deserts of Mexico, with hundreds of cars. La Gran Caldera volcano gameplay was shown with the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, as well as Mexican farmlands. Next we got to see a Portia 911 drive through the jungles of Mexico. We were brought to the beaches of Baja California with a Mercedes AMG1. Forza Horizon 5 releases is getting a limited November 9, 2021.www.gamespot.com
