Bozeman, MT

Bozeman Folks Get Super Polite Online About Masks Required in BZN Schools

By Michelle
The Moose 95.1 FM
The Moose 95.1 FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unsurprisingly, the verbal assaults started immediately after the decision was made that the Bozeman School District will require masks. Lawsuits are already in the works. To be clear, this writing is not about the politics of the decision but rather the harshness of the ensuing online trash talking. These are...

The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

