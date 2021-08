Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications will be one of five museums in the country to exhibit artwork featured on HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." Starting October 5, Oliver's self-proclaimed "Masterpiece Gallery" will be on display for four weeks at the museum, 360 North State Street. Pictured above is Oliver with his painting of Wendy Williams eating a lamb chop. In addition to winning the national competition, the museum will receive a $10,000 grant and an additional $10,000 will be donated to its designated charity, the Greater Chicago Food Depository.