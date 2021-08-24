Cancel
Whittier, CA

Anxiety of Being Back on Campus

By Angélica Escobar
thequakercampus.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over 365 days since we have been on the campus of Whittier College because of the COVID-19 shutdown on March 14, 2020. We have had a year-and-a-half of virtual learning — that is, a year-and-a-half of struggle. Virtual learning has been the most difficult part of my college experience because it has been most of my college experience. It’s college without the fun because it’s just school. Virtual learning is pretty much all I know now. As much as I hate virtual learning — because I felt like I wasn’t able to interact with my peers and professors like I would do in a classroom setting — it’s something that I have become familiar and comfortable with. I can’t imagine what being back on campus with in-person classes will be like.

#Whittier College#Anxiety#Immunization#Back To School#Covid
