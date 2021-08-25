VOTE NOW: 9Preps Game of the Week: 8/27

Cancel
We're back!

The 9Preps Game of the Week makes its glorious return this Friday to help kick the high school football season into full gear.

There are three options to choose from, and the winner of our poll will be showcased on 9NEWS this Friday, Aug. 26. Be sure to cast your vote and spread the word on social media to give your school the best shot! Voting will be open until 10 a.m. Thursday.

This week's choices include:

  • Ponderosa at Legend
  • Columbine at Denver East
  • Boulder at Fairview

The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's stadium in our 5 p.m. newscast, as well as shoot extended highlights that are posted on the 9NEWS sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.

Additionally, the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on Saturday mornings.

