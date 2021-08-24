Ambient Meat Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Marushin Food, Tokatsu Food, Volpi Foods

Rampant pace of lifestyle and dealing with work leaves lesser time to indulge in delicacies. The fact remain concurrent in every part of the consumers' society, which is why frozen foods are set to gain substantial importance. Easier and speedier procedure to cook and eat these products has promoted their use to almost every other consumer. In 2013, the global market for frozen foods attained the market value of US$ 122,084 million. According to the research report compiled by Persistence Market Research, the global frozen foods market will expand at a CAGR of 3.6% and reach market value of US$ 156.4 billion by the end of forecast period 2014-2020.