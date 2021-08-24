Protesters Push President on Voting Rights Bills
Nearly 150 people gathered Tuesday outside the White House for a rally championing a trio of bills aiming to protect voting rights nationwide. The rally’s organizers — the League of Women Voters, People for The American Way, Democracy Initiative, Black Voters Matter, Declaration for American Democracy and DC Vote — want the Senate to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2021, the For the People Act of 2021 and the Washington, D.C. Admission Act of 2021.www.washingtoninformer.com
Comments / 0