Mattituck, NY

Horticultural Alliance Of The Hamptons Presents Karish Program At Landcraft Garden Foundation August 28

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons will host its annual Karish Program this Saturday, August 28, on the North Fork at Landcraft Garden Foundation in Mattituck. Titled “Walk & Learn: Contemplating Composition,” the event will feature small group guided tours of the 4.5-acre Landcraft Garden Foundation with one of four experts: Landcraft founders Dennis Schrader and Bill Smith, horticulturalist David Culp and photographer Rob Cardillo.

