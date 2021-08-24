Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Queer Eye’ on track to tie ‘Shark Tank’s’ Emmy record for most Best Reality Program wins

By Daniel Montgomery
Posted by 
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4C58_0bblrPJG00

According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, “ Queer Eye ” is the heavy favorite to win its fourth Emmy in a row for Best Structured Reality Program . If we’re right, that would tie for the most victories in the category. The record happens to be held by another nominee in the race this year, “ Shark Tank ,” which could block the Fab Five and extend its record instead. Which way do you think it will go?

“Queer Eye” gets leading odds of 31/10 with unanimous support from the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets as of this writing. The Netflix series has additional nominations for casting, directing, editing, cinematography, and Best Reality Host. “Shark Tank” has half as many total nominations: its only other bids are for casting and Best Reality Host. So chances are good that “Queer Eye” will continue its winning streak and match the all-time record, though one of our Editors and two of our All-Star Top 24 think “Shark Tank” will take back its title.

SEE Bobby Berk (‘Queer Eye’ host) on using heroes’ homes to give him ‘a window into their soul and into their mind’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

The award for Best Structured Reality Program has only been around since 2014, when the television academy decided to split structured shows (which “contain consistent story elements that mostly adhere to a recurring structured template”) from unstructured shows (which “contain story elements driven by the actions of characters and lacking a consistent structured template”). But the record holds even when you consider the unstructured category and those years before 2014 when there was one unified prize for reality programs.

Only two other shows have won Best Reality Program as many times as “Queer Eye”: “ United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell ” (which now competes in the Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category) and “Deadliest Catch.” But it looks like “Queer Eye” is about to separate from the pack and join the sharks in the record books.

PREDICT the Emmy winners until September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores . See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

Comments / 0

GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
316
Followers
391
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Berk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#The Sharks#Television Academy#Queer Eye#Gold Derby#Apple Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesSFGate

Emmy Predictions: Casting for a Reality Series - Season 13 Cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Could Bring It to the Finish Line

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Nailed It’ could upset reigning Emmy champ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ for Best Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been indomitable in the reality categories at the Emmys in recent years, but could there be an upset in 2021 for Best Competition Program? A couple of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are betting on an upset by the Netflix series “Nailed It.” Could they be onto something? Best Competition Program has been prone to winning streaks ever since the category was established in 2003. “The Amazing Race” won for the first seven years in a row (2003-2009). Then it lost to “Top Chef” in 2010 before winning again in 2011 and 2012....
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

The two most awarded Black individuals in Primetime Emmy history could win more this year

No Black artists have won more Primetime Emmys than multi-camera cinematographer Donald A. Morgan and reality star RuPaul Charles. As it happens they both have multiple nominations this year. Will they add to their historic awards hauls? Morgan currently holds the record as the most awarded Black individual at the Emmys with 10 trophies on his mantel, and a whopping seven of those came for his lighting direction for “Home Improvement” (1992-1996, 1998-1999). Recently he won three more times for his multi-camera cinematography on Netflix’s “The Ranch” (2017, 2019-2020) and is the defending champion in his category. SEE2021 Emmy predictions slugfest: Can...
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Could ‘The Crown’ win all 6 drama acting Emmy categories?

In 2004, “Angels in America” became the first program to win four acting Emmys in one year. Last year, “Schitt’s Creek” became the first comedy to do so as part of an unprecedented 7-for-7 comedy sweep at the main ceremony. But could “The Crown” trump them both? The Netflix series is nominated in all six drama acting categories — four regular, two guest — so it could become the first show to sweep all six in one year. To be fair, “Angels in America” never had a chance to do that because there are no guest categories for limited series/TV movie,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Kevin Hart will be one four guest Sharks on Shark Tank this season

The three other guest Sharks include Peter Jones, the sole remaining original Dragon on BBC’s Dragons’ Den (the British version of Shark Tank), Good American CEO and co-founder Emma Grede and Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia. Daniel Lubetzky, who appeared as a guest Shark throughout Seasons 11 and 12, will also return for Season 13. Shark Tank returns on Oct. 8.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Best Animated Program — Another Close Race, Another Surprise Winner?

Last Year’s Winner: “Rick and Morty” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: The Best Animated Program category hasn’t seen a repeat winner since the category was divided into “One Hour or Less” and “More Than One Hour” divisions, and “South Park” took home the latter prize in 2008 (for its “Imaginationland” episodes) and the former in 2009 (for “Margaritaville”). That being said, “Rick and Morty” has won both times it was nominated (in 2018 and 2020), so one could argue it’s a dominant force whenever it’s eligible. Fun Fact: “The Simpsons” and “South Park” are the only two programs to win more than two...
TV SeriesPosted by
GoldDerby

Emmy nominees showrunners group panel: ‘black-ish,’ ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ ‘The Boys,’ ‘Mahalia,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

What makes a great TV showrunner or producer? What do you wish you knew when you first started out about the ups and downs of TV production that you know now? What film or series inspired you to work in television? These were some of the questions answered by five of today’s top TV showrunners and producers when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2021 Emmy nominees. Watch our full group chat with Courtney Lilly (“black-ish”), Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”), Eric Kripke (“The Boys”), Linda Berman (“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”) and San Heng...
TV SeriesVariety

Emmy Nominees From ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Flight Attendant’ ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘The Kominsky Method,’ ‘Pen15’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ On Mixing Crisis With Comedy

Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” may have become known for being an earnest, feel-good comedy, but series star and supporting comedy actress Emmy nominee Hannah Waddingham knows that doesn’t mean its characters aren’t experiencing crises. “I think all of us are stuck,” she said during Variety’s Virtual TV Fest: The...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Does Kevin Hart Even Find The Time To Be A Host On Shark Tank?

Kevin Hart never ceases to amaze me. The man literally had to relearn how to walk after a pretty serious car accident in 2019, and has since put out content that is already available to us, such as Fatherhood. He's also got so many upcoming projects, both those finished with filming and not, that I’m already tired just looking at all the titles. Apparently the comedic actor has no problem juggling everything, though, because he’s adding to his long list of engagements by taking on a guest-hosting spot on Shark Tank in Season 13. I just don't know how he does it all.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Go Inside the Inclusive Casting Process for 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' 'Queer Eye' and 'Top Chef'

Reality casting is both an art and a science: It’s a bid to select compelling personalities who make great television, yet who aren’t so dramatic that they might bring negative publicity to the show. The fate of a reality show, after all, relies on its cast being engaging year after year. And in these challenging times, when audiences needed to escape more than ever before, the 2021 Emmy nominees for reality casting (who all also received series noms in their respective categories) — “Queer Eye,” “Top Chef,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Shark Tank” and “The Voice” — have delivered.
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

Emmys: Will Best Comedy Series & Actress align for 7th year running?

In the early 2010s, “Modern Family” matched the five-year run of Best Comedy Series Emmy wins that had been achieved by “Frasier” in the 1990s. The show that finally stopped its streak was “Veep,” which earned the top honor in 2015 for its fourth season. The political comedy won a total of five awards that year, including one for Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s lead performance – her fourth of a record-breaking six in a row. This was the first time since 2008 (Tina Fey, “30 Rock”) that the Best Comedy Series and Actress trophies had gone to the same show, and it...
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Starring in a new show is the best way to win an Emmy

Whatever the outcome of the 2021 Primetime Emmys, the ceremony is already predestined to be extraordinary in that there is no potential for back-to-back acting wins. That is, none of last year’s eight winning performances in the continuing series categories are in contention this time around. Discounting James Spader’s repeat Best Drama Actor victories as the same character on two different shows (“The Practice,” 2004 and “Boston Legal,” 2005), this is the first such occurrence in the 73-year history of the awards.  As usual, the TV academy has nominated a range of both fresh and seasoned work this year, with the...
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Returning for Season 11 Amidst Successful Revival

Discovery has ordered two more seasons of the popular robot battle game show BattleBots, giving more life to the formerly canceled ABC series. Prior to its airing on Discovery, the show bounced around first broadcasting Seasons 1-5 on Comedy Central, and Seasons 6-7 aired on ABC. Discovery picked up the show for Season 8, and has built the robotics-centered program to another three seasons since.
Theater & DancePosted by
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Sets First Same-Sex Pairing Featuring JoJo Siwa; Suni Lee Also Joins Season 30 – Update

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars will be breaking new ground in the upcoming 30th season. During a TCA panel for the show Thursday, host Tyra Banks and executive producer Andrew Llinares revealed that the new season will feature a same-sex partnership for the first time in DWTS history. Llinares said that JoJo Siwa, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, will be paired with a woman dancer. Social media personality Siwa earlier in the panel was unveiled as one of the first two celebrity contestants in Season 30, along with Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee. Additional...

Comments / 0

Community Policy