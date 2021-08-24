Where to Eat and Drink in Streeterville
Nestled between Lake Michigan and the Magnificent Mile, Streeterville is a vibrant mix of high-rises, hotels, medical facilities, and cultural landmarks. Both locals and out-of-towners alike make their way through the area on a daily basis and fortunately, there are plenty of great restaurants to help them refuel. Several popular Chicago businesses, such as the Original Rainbow Cone and MingHin cuisine, have outposts here. Folks will also find fine dining, pizza specialists, and a host of international cuisines represented. Even Navy Pier is worth a visit thanks to the country’s largest rooftop venue, Offshore. So read on to the discover the best of this Near North Side neighborhood.chicago.eater.com
