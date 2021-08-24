Where to Eat and Drink in Streeterville

Too often, people think of Philadelphia as the city between two rivers. But West Philadelphia, which makes up almost 15 square miles of the city, is an expansive neighborhood west of the Schuylkill that deserves just as much attention as the more central locales. West Philly is an abundantly creative area full of new businesses, as well as decades-old stalwarts that make it feel anchored even as it evolves. To get to know West Philly, we let three in-the-know Philadelphians guide us around their favorite pockets of the area in the first installment of our new series Ask A Local.