Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Where to Eat and Drink in Streeterville

By Jeffy Mai
Eater
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled between Lake Michigan and the Magnificent Mile, Streeterville is a vibrant mix of high-rises, hotels, medical facilities, and cultural landmarks. Both locals and out-of-towners alike make their way through the area on a daily basis and fortunately, there are plenty of great restaurants to help them refuel. Several popular Chicago businesses, such as the Original Rainbow Cone and MingHin cuisine, have outposts here. Folks will also find fine dining, pizza specialists, and a host of international cuisines represented. Even Navy Pier is worth a visit thanks to the country’s largest rooftop venue, Offshore. So read on to the discover the best of this Near North Side neighborhood.

chicago.eater.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
City
Nashville, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Downtown Chicago#Food Drink#Minghin#Even Navy Pier#Cdc#Cubano#Swiss#Instagram#E Ontario St Chicago#French#New American#Thai#Pizzamaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Chicago, ILEater

Nobody’s Darling, Chicago’s New Black-Owned Queer Bar, Looks to the Future

When Angela Barnes and Renauda Riddle decided to open a bar together, they didn’t expect to find themselves writing a new chapter in Chicago’s LGBTQ history. But when the pair debuted Nobody’s Darling, a lively spot in the queer-friendly Andersonville neighborhood, in May, they stepped into the midst of a vigorous national discussion about lesbian bar culture, its history of exclusion, and the central role of economics in the future of these places.
Eater

Six Houston Restaurants Will Close for a Week to Give Their Employees a Much-Needed Break

Starting next Monday, the six Houston restaurants operated by prolific restaurateurs Agricole Hospitality will close their doors for a week in an effort to provide some “much-needed” time off to its workers. Agricole owners Morgan Weber, Ryan Pera, and Vincent Huynh will keep their establishments — including Revival Market, Coltivare,...
Tampa, FL813area.com

Where To Eat The Best Gyros in Tampa

Hungry for one of the best gyros in Tampa? This list has all the best restaurants in Tampa with gyros so guests can enjoy this Mediterranean dish from several local eateries. Enjoy these Tampa gyros at your favorite Greek diners and sub shops. Check out all the best places to...
Portland, ORWWEEK

Where to Eat This Week in Portland

1533 NE Alberta St. 503-997-6901. Noon-8 pm Friday-Monday. Regulars at Alberta’s Bantu Island Pod have a new appetizing option: the Momo Master. To try all of the titular Himalayan dumplings, get the “Plattery,” a sampler of the three styles the cart offers. The veggie dumplings made with Impossible Burger aren’t to be missed—generously packed into chewy dough folded like a fishtail, the sweet curry edge waits to be cut with the bright sesame oil tomato chutney that comes with it.
Dallas, TXEater

West Dallas Scores a New Late-Night Hangout Destination

A new late-night hangout with stone-fired pizza and traditional bar games is now open at Sylvan Thirty in West Dallas. Sylvan Avenue Tavern, at 1888 Sylvan Avenue, is a sibling concept to Bryan Street Tavern, the Old East Dallas pub that has gained a reputation as a casual neighborhood hangout thanks to its laidback patio, thin-crust pizzas, and large selection of craft beer.
Detroit, MIEater

13 Stops for Stellar Soul Food in Detroit

Between 1910 and 1970, more than 6 million Black Americans moved north to cities like Detroit from Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and other southern states, bringing their food and culinary traditions with them. As a result, most Detroiters are no more than a generation or two removed from “down south,” which means that great southern cuisine — black-eyed peas, collards, fried chicken, sweet potatoes, okra — is almost on every corner of the city.
Chicago, ILEater

Where to Get Jewish Food for the High Holidays in Chicago

Jewish families love to pass along legends of selfless bubbes who have spent countless early fall afternoons in the kitchen, kneading challah dough, chopping carrots for tsimmes, stirring steaming kettles of chicken soup, burning their fingers as they reach into the oven to check the doneness of the roast chicken or brisket. How those women suffered to prepare the high holiday meals! How they wanted their children and grandchildren to know of their suffering!
Arkansas StatePosted by
Kicker 102.5

6 Things Arkansans Eat & Drink When It’s Hot Outside

We may have had a cool spell but hot temperatures are back and there are no, ifs, ands or buts about it. August is hot in Arkansas and in Texas for that matter. We've heard about the hot temperatures in the northwest portion of the United States and Canada, but down our way, we know how to keep cool.
Philadelphia, PAEater

Where to Eat, Drink, and Snack in West Philly: A Local’s Guide

Too often, people think of Philadelphia as the city between two rivers. But West Philadelphia, which makes up almost 15 square miles of the city, is an expansive neighborhood west of the Schuylkill that deserves just as much attention as the more central locales. West Philly is an abundantly creative area full of new businesses, as well as decades-old stalwarts that make it feel anchored even as it evolves. To get to know West Philly, we let three in-the-know Philadelphians guide us around their favorite pockets of the area in the first installment of our new series Ask A Local.
Georgetown, DCGeorgetown Voice

The Voice’s guide to D.C.: Where to eat

How to get there: Take the GUTS bus to Dupont Circle, walk three blocks down 19th, and peer dubiously into the alley. Price: $10 or less for most menu items, “burrito of the day” is $6.99. This tucked-away Dupont burrito joint is the perfect place for a hearty college-student-on-a-budget lunch....
Buffalo, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat In/Near the Buffalo Theater District

Headed down to the Buffalo Theater District and looking for a good place to grab a bite? Sure you are. Take it from us, don’t let a perfect excuse to check out a new restaurant go to waste. Just be careful not to eat too-too much before the show or you might doze off – hey, it happens.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now

Including Del's frozen lemonade, a celebration of vegetables, and Allston X-Mas. Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.
Philadelphia, PAPhillyBite

Where to Eat Near Lincoln Financial Field

Is located in South Philadelphia and has great restaurants and bars to explore before the Big Game. From legendary sports bars like Chickie & Petes to an easy-going sports bar offering classic bar far and the city's best City-wide Specials at SouthHouse. We have you covered with the best place to grab a beer and a quick bite before and after the game.
San Francisco, CAThe Bold Italic

Here’s What You Can Eat and Drink at Outside Lands This Year

Also: You’ll need to be fully vaccinated to enter the Golden Gate Park festival this year. Festival season is officially here — though the Delta variant has no doubt, circled a healthy amount of anxiety and doubt about how this year’s outdoor music concerts will unfold. As for Outside Lands, without question, the Bay Area’s most popular happening of its kind, the live music, and general frivolity will continue onward.
Idaho Springs, CO5280.com

Where to Eat in Idaho Springs Right Now

This I-70 gateway to the mountains is worthy of its own food-driven road trip. If you frequent the high country, you’ve passed Idaho Springs countless times, possibly stopping for gas or coffee and hastily getting back on the road to beat westbound traffic. But as you set your fall leaf-peeping itinerary, we invite you to plan a stop in the charming Colorado mining town purely for the food factor. Here’s where to go and what to order.
RestaurantsEater

Where to Eat Lunch Outdoors on a Weekday in and Around Boston

Whether one is sneaking out of the office for a weekday lunch date or booking a business meeting over a midday meal or just changing up the usual routine, it can sometimes be difficult to find a great restaurant that is open for lunch on a weekday and offers a nice outdoor seating area. Here are 25 such options in and around Boston, serving tapas on a South End sidewalk, tacos on a hidden patio in Allston, banh mi in a Cambridge garden, and more.
Eater

Here Are the Best Things to Eat and Drink at BottleRock This Weekend

Set in the small but mighty culinary mecca of Napa Valley, the BottleRock music festival always brings it when it comes to the food and drink lineup, powered by Michelin-starred chefs, deliciously-boujee ingredients (from wagyu beef to pig ears), and world-renowned wineries. Yet the sheer amount of incredible options can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy