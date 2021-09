The University of Kentucky on Tuesday unveiled a large poster honoring former offensive line coach and football player John Schlarman. The poster, displayed in the Gate 12 plaza of Kroger Field, facing the Joe Craft Indoor Training Facility, features 12 lines of text with the phrase “Schlarman Strong,” which became a mantra for the football team the last couple of seasons while Schlarman was battling cancer. Schlarman’s jersey number, 65, is displayed in large font with a quote from Schlarman — “You come together, nobody can stop you.” — printed in front of two images; one shows Schlarman on the sideline coaching, another shows him celebrating with the team following its win last season at Tennessee, Kentucky’s first in Knoxville since the 1980s.