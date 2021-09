After an absolutely embarrassing loss on Saturday, somehow arguably the worst loss of a season that has been filled with dreadful ones, Boston and Texas were set up for a rubber match in what is really a must-win series for the Red Sox. At least it feels that way. However, neither side will get a win on Sunday as the weather had some other ideas. With Tropical Storm Henri getting set to make landfall in New England and Sunday and pour rain down on the region for pretty much the entire day, the Red Sox wasted no time to announce Sunday’s game has been postponed. The two sides will make up the game on Monday at 1:10 PM ET.