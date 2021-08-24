Cancel
Kroll lifts Chicago’s rating outlook to stable

By Chip Barnett
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroll Bond Rating Agency raised its outlook on Chicago’s general obligation bonds to stable from negative and affirmed the city’s GO rating at A. “The stable outlook assignment and the outlook revision on the outstanding GO bonds recognizes the tenor of actions taken by the city’s management in confronting COVID-19 induced challenges, an improved revenue environment, and the availability of ample federal stimulus funds to support operations,” Kroll said in a release.

