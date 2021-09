The Pretenders have gone through a lot of the same changes that their fellow 80s rockers dealt with. Membership always shifting, highs and lows on the charts: the band’s existence has always been tumultuous. The reason they survive is simple: Chrissie Hynde. Her lyrics bite, and her melodies stick in your head after one listen. She’s turning 70 on September 7th, and we’ll be airing a blowout birthday bash all day on WERS. Here’s a list of seven key tracks from her long career.