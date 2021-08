A man who stole an urn containing the ashes of a baby from an Elmhurst house was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison. Glenn Addison, 68, of the 500 block of East 149th Street in Harvey, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to one count of residential burglary, which is a Class 1 felony punishable by probation to 15 years in prison. But because of his criminal history, including a 1974 murder conviction, he was eligible for a sentence of six to 30 years in prison.