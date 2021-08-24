Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marinette, WI

UW-Green Bay: West Shore Chorale invites community members to join | WisBusiness

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 9 days ago

Marinette, Wis.— UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus invites enthusiastic singers from the community to join West Shore Chorale. The West Shore Chorale has been performing since the late 1980s. It is a collaboration with the Office of Continuing Education and has a unique dynamic, connecting community and university members across all age and ability levels. Some members have been singing for decades, and some are first-time vocalists. All are welcome to make beautiful music together. The West Shore Chorale will meet on Tuesday evenings beginning September 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the Marinette Campus in the Theatre Building. Rehearsals will lead up to a winter concert to be held on December 7, 2021. The Chorale is directed by Jane Wells, an alumna of UW-Milwaukee where she earned a master’s degree in Music. She worked as a choral director in Southern Wisconsin before moving to Marinette in 2018 to direct West Shore Chorale. To learn more about West Shore Chorale visit the website or contact Linda Hornick, program specialist at hornickl@uwgb.edu or Wells at wellsj@uwgb.edu.

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Winter, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Marinette, WI
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Shore#Wisbusiness#The West Shore Chorale#Uw Milwaukee#Wells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Apple to let media apps link to outside payment options

Apple will let apps for media content link to their own websites for users to set up and manage accounts, including subscription payments, the tech giant said Wednesday. The stark change in Apple’s previous rules that barred developers from linking to alternative payment options within the app will close the Japan Fair Trade Commission's (JFTC) investigation into the Silicon Valley giant, but the update will be applied globally and go into effect early next year, according to Apple’s blog post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy