UW-Green Bay: West Shore Chorale invites community members to join | WisBusiness

Marinette, Wis.— UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus invites enthusiastic singers from the community to join West Shore Chorale. The West Shore Chorale has been performing since the late 1980s. It is a collaboration with the Office of Continuing Education and has a unique dynamic, connecting community and university members across all age and ability levels. Some members have been singing for decades, and some are first-time vocalists. All are welcome to make beautiful music together. The West Shore Chorale will meet on Tuesday evenings beginning September 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the Marinette Campus in the Theatre Building. Rehearsals will lead up to a winter concert to be held on December 7, 2021. The Chorale is directed by Jane Wells, an alumna of UW-Milwaukee where she earned a master’s degree in Music. She worked as a choral director in Southern Wisconsin before moving to Marinette in 2018 to direct West Shore Chorale. To learn more about West Shore Chorale visit the website or contact Linda Hornick, program specialist at hornickl@uwgb.edu or Wells at wellsj@uwgb.edu.