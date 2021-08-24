Cancel
Watch: The rudest team in NFL history | The History of the Atlanta Falcons, Part 3

Yardbarker
Cover picture for the articleThere is nothing in today’s NFL like the Falcons of the early 1990s, who combined Deion Sanders’ otherworldly abilities and swag with Jerry Glanville’s apparent determination to break every rule of etiquette he could. Along the way, though, they missed out on a generational talent who may have altered the Falcons’ history were he ever given the chance. This is part three of a seven-part series. Written and hosted by Jon Bois and Alex Rubenstein Directed by Jon Bois Produced by Alex Rubenstein Additional contributions by Joe Ali Rights specialist Lindley Sico Secret Base executive producer Will Buikema Secret Base managing editor Ryan Nanni Corrections: 27:42 – There’s a “FIELD GOAL” label that’s missing from the Falcons’ first drive of the fourth quarter. However, the chyron reflects the score accurately.

