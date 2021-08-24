Watch Dogs: Legion's Resistance Mode adds a single achievement, available today

Title Update 5.5 for Watch Dogs: Legion arrives today, bringing with it the new Resistance Mode and an additional achievement. Resistance is a new way to play Legion that dials up the difficulty for a much more challenging experience. "Navigating around the city with this mode is a lot more dangerous and riskier," explains Ubisoft's Gregory Kozma. "Going through an active checkpoint? You’ll get noticed. Are you getting too close to an Albion soldier in the street? You’ll get noticed. Even some of the Tech Points around the world have been trapped by Albion, so grabbing them without a decent plan of escape is a dicey proposition."