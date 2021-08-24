Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Watch Dogs: Legion's Resistance Mode adds a single achievement, available today

By Luke Albigés
trueachievements.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitle Update 5.5 for Watch Dogs: Legion arrives today, bringing with it the new Resistance Mode and an additional achievement. Resistance is a new way to play Legion that dials up the difficulty for a much more challenging experience. "Navigating around the city with this mode is a lot more dangerous and riskier," explains Ubisoft's Gregory Kozma. "Going through an active checkpoint? You’ll get noticed. Are you getting too close to an Albion soldier in the street? You’ll get noticed. Even some of the Tech Points around the world have been trapped by Albion, so grabbing them without a decent plan of escape is a dicey proposition."

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Dogs#Legion#Ubisoft Toronto#Albion#The Tech Points
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
gamingbolt.com

Watch Dogs: Legion is Getting Assassin’s Creed Crossover Content Soon

Watch Dogs: Legion may have just gotten a significant new expansion with Bloodline not that long ago, but that doesn’t mean the game’s done getting new content. Ubisoft plans on continuing to add to the open world title, and its next update is going to bring a pretty interesting crossover with a fellow Ubisoft franchise.
gameranx.com

Hogwarts Legacy Not Likely To Show During Gamescom 2021

2020 has been a tough year to get through. There were so many events cancelled and quarantine orders in place. 2021 however, is starting to change things up a bit with more events taking place again. While some of these events are virtual only, we’ll at least get to sit in and enjoy the show. That’s precisely what we’ll be getting with Gamescom 2021. You won’t find a physical presence here, but the Gamescom event will be available virtually. So everyone can sit in and watch the show happen live.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Marvel’s Avengers Free Weekend on PC Increased Steam Users

The free weekend for video game Marvel’s Avengers on PC has finally gained a thousand players after a controversial launch. After so long, the game has finally gotten a massive increase in the number of players on Steam, that’s according to the SteamDB website via media outlet Eurogamer. This is due to the free weekend where players could play the game without any purchase and they had access to the base game and the added content. The best part was that their progress can be carried over during that time if they decide to buy it in full.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Godfall Out Now on PS4, Fire and Darkness Expansion Also Available

After launching for PS5 last year, Counterplay Games’ Godfall is now available on PS4. Those who purchase the previous-gen version, whether it’s the Deluxe Edition ($60) or Ascended Edition ($70) can upgrade for free to the PS5 version. Matchmaking is also available in beta form and allows for players on both consoles to party up.
Video GamesNME

Step into the grim dark with ‘Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’

Pixel Toys released Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, VR’s first 40k game, last December and it has seen several improvements since. Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister allows players to step into the grim dark future and blast their way through levels using iconic weapons from the franchise. Players can use boltguns, plasma pistols, and flamers to dispatch foes. If things get too personal, then players can equip power swords or chainswords to cut down their foes.
Video Gamespsu.com

Chivalry II’s First Free Update Is Available Now On PS5 And PS4

Chivalry II arrived earlier this year and instantly became a hit with players and critics alike for its whimsical bloody humour and simple to learn but difficult to master gameplay, and now developer Torn Banner have just released the game’s first free update for PS5 and PS4. The announcement was...
gamerevolution.com

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 End Date: When does it finish?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are about to head into Season 5. With progress across both games now being synced up, all Call of Duty fans are excited to check out the new content drop, start the next Battle Pass, and aim for higher prestige levels. However, seasons don’t last forever and there has to be an end time. Here’s the need-to-know info on the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 end date.
TechCrunch

Fortnite adds a new mode that’s basically Among Us

Fortnite-maker Epic just introduced into the game a new limited-time mode called Impostors; it follows the hit format that sent Among Us to Twitch’s front page — and Congress — during the pandemic’s earlier days. Up to 10 people can play the new Impostors game mode simultaneously, divided into two...
Video GamesDestructoid

Here’s a big recap of today’s Pokemon Presents presentation

Y’all ready for a Pokemon Presents recap? Too bad, it’s happening!. So strangely, the original tweet for the stream noted that we’d get updates on Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, as well as Legends. But in reality, a few other games were snuck in at the start, including Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Cafe, Pokemon Masters EX, and Pokemon Go.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite Season 7 Week 10 Challenges: Every Epic & Legendary Quest

The Fortnite week 10 challenges will go live on Wednesday, August 11 at 10am ET/ 7am PT/ 3pm BST. If you’re looking to level up your Battle Pass in the final few weeks before the season ends, you’re in the right place, as this guide contains the complete list of all Epic and Legendary quests that comprise the week 10 challenges. So, without further ado, let’s dive right on in.
Video GamesComicBook

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy