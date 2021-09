First District U.S. Congressman Frank J. Mrvan went birdwatching with Audubon Great Lakes at Lake Etta County Park in Gary today to learn about the nonprofit’s conservation and community engagement work and discuss bipartisan solutions to protect Indiana’s birds and people. Located within the Mississippi Flyway, Audubon Great Lakes says Indiana is part of an important migration corridor that brings hundreds of bird species to the state each year. While birding the group saw a Great Egret, Barn Swallow, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Bluebird and the climate vulnerable Red-headed Woodpecker. Here is a link to read more.