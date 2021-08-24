Cancel
Action-RPG Stray Blade heading to Xbox Series X|S in 2022

By Luke Albigés
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox Gamescom showcase stream gave us a first look at Stray Blade, a new action-RPG where your actions will impact the world and "legendary foes" lie in wait. "Change is part of your journey where every victory leaves a mark in the world," reads the official description. "Time keeps moving forward even if you die. Revisit the places of former victory and experience the changes you brought to the world. But beware! Your actions will lead to even greater challenges." It sets up what looks to be a neat, almost Fable-esque system of consequences, where cleared areas might be left to prosper in freedom, while places where you are defeated could be overrun with enemies and become even harder to reclaim.

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

#Xbox Wire#Xbox Series X#Stray#Xbox Gamescom#Time
