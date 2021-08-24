Graduation Ceremony

The Central Union High School District will honor the Class of 2021 Summer High School graduates. The District says that because of COVID-19 and Distance Learning , many students needed a bit more time to complete their graduation requirements and the District wants to celebrate their accomplishments. On Thursday , August 26 , 2021 34 students who graduated after the first ceremony last spring will be honored. The ceremony will be held at the Jimmie Cannon Theater on the campus of Southwest High School at 6:00 p.m. Graduates will walk across the stage and have a picture taken during a small ceremony. Graduating students are asked to wear their school colors. The Central Union High School District includes Southwest , Central , Desert Oasis , Phoenix Rising and the Central Union Adult High Schools.