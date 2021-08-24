Mix Blog Live: Big Dogs Follow Broadway
As the live event industry continues clawing its way out of the depths of pandemic-induced depression, there are trends clearly emerging. The past few weeks have yielded a string of canceled shows due to band and/or crew members contracting Covid-19. Among the artists affected are REO Speedwagon, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Limp Bizkit, Counting Crows and Korn. Fortunately, we haven’t heard reports of anyone becoming seriously ill with the virus.www.mixonline.com
