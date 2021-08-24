Thanks for clearing tree limbs

Having lived in Westerly, North Stonington and Stonington for the past 30 years, and been through major floods, Irene, ice storm, Sandy, ice storm and extended periods of power outages in summer and winter, I want to give a big thank you to whoever was responsible for doing the hard work of clearing all the limbs, branches and dead trees around our power lines over the past few years. Whether it be Eversource, town of Stonington or a collaboration, well done! As the eye of Henri passed over my house, I was watching tennis, cooking lunch and doing laundry.