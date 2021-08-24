Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stonington, CT

Thanks for clearing tree limbs

The Day
 6 days ago

Having lived in Westerly, North Stonington and Stonington for the past 30 years, and been through major floods, Irene, ice storm, Sandy, ice storm and extended periods of power outages in summer and winter, I want to give a big thank you to whoever was responsible for doing the hard work of clearing all the limbs, branches and dead trees around our power lines over the past few years. Whether it be Eversource, town of Stonington or a collaboration, well done! As the eye of Henri passed over my house, I was watching tennis, cooking lunch and doing laundry.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Stonington, CT
City
Stonington, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Dead Trees#Eversource
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
POTUSNBC News

Biden to address end of Afghan war amid criticism over chaotic U.S. exit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden was slated to make his first remarks since the end of the U.S. operations in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon as the White House looked to counter criticism over the chaos surrounding the American withdrawal and refocus attention on his domestic agenda. The last U.S. flight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy