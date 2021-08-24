5 Things You Should Know About Founder's Day

Twenty years after September 11, 2001, three local survivors recount their stories in hopes that no one will ever forget 9/11 and its impact. Racing toward an emergency on the heels of a fire truck was nothing new for David Handschuh. As a photographer for The Daily News, covering “spot news” — events as they happen — he was no stranger to unfolding drama. In fact, Handschuh knew the firefighters on the back of the rig in front of him. They waved to each other as they barreled down the West Side highway.