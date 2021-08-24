Cancel
5 Things You Should Know About Founder's Day

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis holiday celebrates the founding of the city of St. Augustine, but there may be more to the story than you know. Founder's Day, or "Founding Day," is the day that Pedro Menéndez de Avilés landed in St. Augustine and claimed the new territory for the Spanish Crown. On September 8, 1565, the city of St. Augustine was first founded, making it the oldest continually occupied settlement in the United States. But how many locals and visitors know the full history of Founder's Day?

