It seems as if each year fans get themselves all hype up to finally receive Aaliyah's catalog on streaming services. Aaliyah was just 22-years-old when she died in a plane crash in the Bahamas right at the cusp of a shift in her career, and in the decades that have followed, her fans have begged for her catalog to be shared. The rights to Aaliyah's music is reportedly in the hands of her uncle Barry Hankerson, and although there have been promises of music being released on anniversaries or birthdays of the late singer, we've come up empty-handed.