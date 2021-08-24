Eight Denton County residents confirmed dead of COVID-19

Buy Now Nurse Nicole Hilton, right, demonstrates a check-in for a COVID-19 test with Leigh Anne Gullett, a spokeswoman for UNT, at the Student Health and Wellness Center on Sept. 11, 2020. Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health Tuesday confirmed another eight local residents died of COVID-19.

Investigations into each suspected COVID-19 death lag significantly behind the date of death.

DCPH released the following information about those confirmed dead Tuesday:

A Denton woman in her 70s

A Denton man in his 60s

A Lewisville man at least 80 years of age

A Lewisville woman in her 40s

A Lake Dallas man in his 60s

A woman in her 60s living in unincorporated Denton County

Two men in their 60s living in unincorporated Denton County

Confirmation of their deaths raised the Denton County’s COVID-19 death toll to 650.

DCPH on Tuesday also confirmed another 515 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 9,044 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.