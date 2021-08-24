Cancel
Eight Denton County residents confirmed dead of COVID-19

By Marshall Reid Staff Writer marshall.reid@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
 7 days ago
Buy Now Nurse Nicole Hilton, right, demonstrates a check-in for a COVID-19 test with Leigh Anne Gullett, a spokeswoman for UNT, at the Student Health and Wellness Center on Sept. 11, 2020. Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health Tuesday confirmed another eight local residents died of COVID-19.

Investigations into each suspected COVID-19 death lag significantly behind the date of death.

DCPH released the following information about those confirmed dead Tuesday:

  • A Denton woman in her 70s
  • A Denton man in his 60s
  • A Lewisville man at least 80 years of age
  • A Lewisville woman in her 40s
  • A Lake Dallas man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 60s living in unincorporated Denton County
  • Two men in their 60s living in unincorporated Denton County

Confirmation of their deaths raised the Denton County’s COVID-19 death toll to 650.

DCPH on Tuesday also confirmed another 515 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 9,044 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Denton County, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton County tops 10,000 active coronavirus cases

Four more Denton County residents’ deaths were determined to be due to COVID-19, according to a Friday afternoon announcement from Denton County Public Health. The latest deaths were of a Lewisville woman in her 70s, a Flower Mound man in his 60s and two residents of unincorporated areas of the county: a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Infections triple in Denton ISD week over week

Coronavirus infections more than tripled this past week in Denton ISD schools, during which the district announced a mask mandate. Some parents have loudly decried the policy as an overreach, but others feel that because it lacks penalties, it is functionally identical to the district’s previous stance that mask-wearing is optional while on campuses.
Denton County, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

County investigating data breach from vaccine clinic app

Denton County officials announced at last week's Commissioners Court meeting that a recent vulnerability in a third-party application used in vaccination clinics exposed residents’ names, birth dates, email addresses, phone numbers and COVID-19 vaccination information. County Communications Director Dawn Cobb said Tuesday that app was used for scheduling in vaccine...
Denton County, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

DCPH has given out 602 doses of vaccine to willing Denton County inmates

Over the course of three vaccine clinics, Denton County Public Health has administered 602 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations to people incarcerated at the Denton County Jail. DCPH held mass clinics when vaccines to help prevent COVID-19 first became widely available to the public. As the medical health provider for Denton County inmates, officials also organized vaccine clinics with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office to immunize people being held there.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton council's latest mask order adds slight updates

Denton’s mask mandate, passed by the City Council on Aug. 12, received an update during Tuesday’s regular council meeting. It remains in effect through Sept. 30, 2021. The new order has a few relatively minor clarifications about how masks should be worn, over the nose and mouth, but the biggest changes relate to city-owned recreation centers.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton named fifth-best place to buy a home in nationwide study

Denton is the fifth-best city for buying a home in 2021, according to a national study released Tuesday. The study, conducted by WalletHub, compared 300 cities across two key dimensions — the real estate market itself and affordability and economic environment. The two metrics were combined to calculate overall rankings, with Denton coming in fourth for its real estate market and scoring a 93 in the “Affordability and Economic Environment” category, with 100 representing the healthiest markets.

