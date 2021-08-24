Cancel
Biden torched for not taking questions, talking up 'Build Back Better' before Afghanistan crisis

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden was blasted by critics for avoiding questions once again on the ongoing Afghanistan crisis and opening his remarks promoting his "Build Back Better" agenda. After an hours-long delay, Biden took to the White House podium on Tuesday and kicked off his remarks by celebrating the passing of the $3.5 trillion human infrastructure bill approved by House Democrats in a party-line vote. The president also mentioned voting rights legislation before addressing the turmoil in Afghanistan.

