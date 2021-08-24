Dan River Basin Association to Paddle Smith from Sports Complex to Mitchell Bridge
Dan River Basin Association to Paddle Smith from Sports Complex to Mitchell Bridge. On Saturday, September 4, the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) invites you to paddle a particularly interesting section of the Smith River in celebration of Labor Day weekend. The organization’s First Saturday Outing will float 6 miles from the Smith River Sports Complex Access to the Mitchell Bridge Access in Henry County, Virginia.www.caswellmessenger.com
