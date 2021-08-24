Cancel
Henry County, VA

Dan River Basin Association to Paddle Smith from Sports Complex to Mitchell Bridge

caswellmessenger.com
 7 days ago

Dan River Basin Association to Paddle Smith from Sports Complex to Mitchell Bridge. On Saturday, September 4, the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) invites you to paddle a particularly interesting section of the Smith River in celebration of Labor Day weekend. The organization’s First Saturday Outing will float 6 miles from the Smith River Sports Complex Access to the Mitchell Bridge Access in Henry County, Virginia.

www.caswellmessenger.com

