Forza Horizon 5 reveals first 8 minutes of gameplay, cover cars, controller

By Michael Goroff
egmnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForza Horizon 5 revealed both its cover cars and its limited edition controller during Xbox’s Gamescom 2021 presentation, as well as the first eight minutes of the game. As with previous games in the series, Forza Horizon 5 opens with a bang, giving players a whirlwind tour of the game’s picturesque setting in Mexico. The initial drive will take players across the desert, through farmlands and jungles, into the heart of a dust storm, and along the edge of a volcano.

egmnow.com

#Cars#New Xbox#Xbox One#Forza Horizon 5#Mexican#Mercedes#Ford
