Oregon governor announces statewide outdoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward weighed in on Gov. Jay Inslee’s new COVID-19 mandates Wednesday, stressing the importance of staying healthy as a community. “As information and data continue to evolve with COVID, it’s important to come together as a community to keep our physical, emotional, and economic health in mind. While we are all experiencing frustration and fatigue, we encourage everyone to adjust again and wear masks or face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” Woodward said. “Spokane has continued to rise to the challenge of keeping our community and healthcare system stable. It is more important than ever that our businesses can remain open, and wearing masks is an important collective behavior to keep the momentum moving forward.”