Oregon governor announces statewide outdoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is imposing a statewide outdoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status. "The Delta variant is spreading fast and wide, throwing our state into a level of crisis we have not yet seen in the pandemic," the Democratic governor said in a statement. "Cases and hospitalizations are at a record high. Masks are a quick and simple tool we can immediately deploy to protect ourselves and our families, and quickly help stop further spread of COVID-19."www.foxnews.com
Comments / 34