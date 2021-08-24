Cancel
Oregon State

Oregon governor announces statewide outdoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

By Andrew Mark Miller
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is imposing a statewide outdoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status. "The Delta variant is spreading fast and wide, throwing our state into a level of crisis we have not yet seen in the pandemic," the Democratic governor said in a statement. "Cases and hospitalizations are at a record high. Masks are a quick and simple tool we can immediately deploy to protect ourselves and our families, and quickly help stop further spread of COVID-19."

