Brad Paisley On Charlie Watts: ‘Thank God I Got To Jam With This Legend’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
wkml.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Paisley took to his Instagram just moments ago to honor Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away today at age 80. Brad posted a picture of himself playing with the Rolling Stones. He captioned the post, “Standing in the ‘soup’ of this rhythm section, experiencing firsthand the benchmark of rock and roll drumming, was… well, indescribable. Charlie Watts was the heartbeat of the greatest rock band of all time, and therefore rock and roll. And what a great guy.”

