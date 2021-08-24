Red Sox Minor League Players of the Week: Nick Yorke swings his way out of Salem

Ooh-wee, the Red Sox desperately needed to get this win under their belt. The team’s recent woes continued into the Bronx, where the club was embarrassingly swept over three games in the span of two days. Needless to say, it was not a fun time. To be honest, nothing has been fun since the early July series in Oakland. Aside from the sweep of the Orioles from August 13-15, the team has managed only a 16-22 record since July 5th. Friday night, momentum shifted a bit, and everything was clicking on all cylinders. Tonight looked like the team from April through June. The offense finally came alive against awful pitching, with runners in scoring position no less. The bullpen looked elite, and Chris Sale pitched a scoreless five innings. Shall we dive right in?