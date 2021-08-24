Cancel
Red Sox Minor League Players of the Week: Nick Yorke swings his way out of Salem

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
Cover picture for the articleBoston Red Sox, Nick Yorke, Major League Baseball Player of the Week Award, Salem, Chris Murphy, Triston Casas. Welcome to a new feature here at Over The Monster in which we will be looking at the best players on the farm from the past week. With the new minor-league schedule being implemented this year that has teams playing six-game series every week with Mondays off, there are no Minor Lines on Tuesdays. We figured rather than just leaving that timeslot blank every week, we’d hand out some fake, virtual hardware. Each week, we’ll pick players of the week for both position players and pitchers, as well as an honorable mention in each category. (See Previous Winners Here)

