Diamondbacks' Smith suspended 10 games for sticky substance

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week. Smith's suspension, announced on Tuesday, is the second this season as Major League Baseball cracks down on pitchers using...

