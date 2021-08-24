Cancel
MLB

Red Sox vs. Twins lineups: Ding-dong, the funk is dead?

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox can ride the wave of Monday’s exhilarating win tonight when they take on the twins behind Tanner Houck (7:10 p.m., NESN). There’s never a bad time for a walk-off grand slam, but there are better times than others, and yesterday was as about as good as they get. The fact that it came from Travis Shaw is just next-level Turning Point type stuff, but to turn a corner they’ll have to continue to win against Minnesota starter Griffin Jax, who is inexplicably not a lax bro. Sometimes you’re born to do something and you just don’t end up doing it, you know?

