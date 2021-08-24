Sony’s Marvel Movie Universe Has a New Name

After the red carpet premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we saw the first reactions to the most mysterious MCU film of 2021. Black Widow is a prequel set between Civil War and Infinity War. No Way Home is the third installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy. Like Shang-Chi, Eternals will introduce brand new heroes, but we already know what to expect from the latter. The Eternals have been living in the MCU for millennia. We’ll soon find out what they were up to while the Avengers were saving the day. But what about Shang-Chi (Simu...