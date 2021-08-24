Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Discover Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Of Eureka Springs On The Downtown-N-Underground Tour In Arkansas

By Daniella DiRienzo
Posted by 
Only In Arkansas
Only In Arkansas
 8 days ago

There’s much more to Eureka Springs than meets the eye. The town is full of subterranean secrets, and the best way to learn about them is the Downtown-N-Underground Tour! Fun for all ages, the guided tour will show you Eureka Springs like never before.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LWvM_0bblIUgY00
From great shopping to historic buildings, there’s a lot to see and do in downtown Eureka Springs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7WmS_0bblIUgY00
But if you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at the area, the Downtown-N-Underground Tour is the way to go!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxKe2_0bblIUgY00
Hosted by Underground Eureka Tour, the 75-minute adventure will take you to places you’ve only wondered about, including the underground area of the town’s famous bathhouse.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ki92W_0bblIUgY00
Along the way, you’ll go up and down the staircases that earned Eureka Springs the nickname the "Stairstep Town.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRNyW_0bblIUgY00
As you meander through the quirky nooks that make Eureka Springs so intriguing, your tour guide will regale you with tales of historic characters and folklore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vLUD_0bblIUgY00
Can’t wait to embark on this tour? There are a few things to keep in mind. First off, all tours depart from Basin Spring Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fB8I3_0bblIUgY00
Second, comfy shoes are a must. Remember, you’ll be trekking up and down lots of stairs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izEcp_0bblIUgY00
Lastly, you can NOT buy tickets on site. Instead, they must be purchased online.

For more information, call Underground Eureka Tour at (844) 537-8687. Ready to buy tickets? Click here. Want to book a private tour? Send an e-mail to director@eurekaspringsdowntown.com. And remember to like the Underground Eureka Tour Facebook page.

So, did you know about this underground tour in Arkansas? Ever been on it? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

This isn’t the only underground adventure you can have in Arkansas. Click here to read about another.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Only In Arkansas

Only In Arkansas

5K+
Followers
406
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arkansas is for people who LOVE the Natural State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
Eureka Springs, AR
Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
Eureka Springs, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guided Tour#Underground Eureka Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Discover A Pristine Paradise When You Visit Arkansas’s Tunnel Cave Falls

As one of the most scenic waterfalls in Arkansas, Tunnel Cave Falls is a pristine paradise worth adding to your itinerary when you’re near the small community of Compton. In order to reach Tunnel Cave Falls, you’ll need to hike the Indian Creek Trail. Although this hike is rated hard and over five miles, you’ll realize that each step was worth it when you reach the jaw dropping scenery at Tunnel Cave Falls. And, along with enjoying the breathtaking views of the 31-foot waterfalls, take time to explore and climb parts of the trail leading to Tunnel Cave Falls.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

7 Mind-Blowing Arkansas Adventures That Belong On Your Bucket List

If you consider yourself an adventure-seeker, you’re in the right place! We scoured the state and compiled a list of the most mind-blowing adventures the Natural State has to offer. And we can say with confidence, you won’t be disappointed. So, have you already embarked on all of these Arkansas adventures? Did we miss your […] The post 7 Mind-Blowing Arkansas Adventures That Belong On Your Bucket List  appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Arkansas

The Humble Little Restaurant Arkansasans Are Quietly Obsessed With

With a name that is attention-getting (to say the least), you might expect Heidi’s Ugly Cakes to be housed in an equally as flashy building. But that’s simply not the case. Instead, it’s housed in a modest stone building. That’s okay, though, because it’s not the eatery’s appearance that gained it a loyal following – that honor goes to its “ugly cakes” and tasty sandwiches.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Here Are The 14 Coolest Small Towns In Arkansas You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

One of the coolest things about Arkansas is its large number of small towns. Small towns have an enormous amount of heart, and it’s a shame we can’t give you a list with every one of those amazing places. In lieu of a comprehensive state directory, try this list of small towns and the things […] The post Here Are The 14 Coolest Small Towns In Arkansas You’ve Probably Never Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

You Won’t Find Another Best Western Hotel Like This One In Arkansas

We’ve all heard of Best Western hotels. The chain has locations around the globe. And while it’s reasonable to assume that all Best Westerns are the same, that’s not exactly the case. In fact, you’ll find a Best Western right here in Arkansas that’s utterly unique. Offering the perfect mix of southern hospitality and modern […] The post You Won’t Find Another Best Western Hotel Like This One In Arkansas   appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Not Many People Realize That These 12 Things Are Actually Illegal In Arkansas

We all know we’re not supposed to break the law. What many of us may not know, however, is when exactly we’re doing so. For example: have you been walking your cow down a public highway? Well, that part is okay. But if you’ve blindfolded your cow first, you might get into some trouble. From […] The post Not Many People Realize That These 12 Things Are Actually Illegal In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Follow This 0.7-Mile Trail In Arkansas To A Scenic Creek And Two Waterfalls

There are tons of great hikes in Arkansas. Some go on for miles and miles, while others are lacking in length but not much else. Paige Falls and Broadwater Hollow Falls Trail is the latter. It’s not even a mile long, yet it’s packed with lovely sights, including a pristine creek, two named waterfalls, and […] The post Follow This 0.7-Mile Trail In Arkansas To A Scenic Creek And Two Waterfalls     appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

A Trail Full Of Creek Cascade Views By Bliss Spring Hollow Will Lead You To A Waterfall Paradise In Arkansas

Here in Arkansas, we’re pretty enthusiastic about waterfalls. In fact, we often find ourselves searching “waterfalls near me in Arkansas.” If this is something you can relate to, we have just the place for you to explore. The White Rock Creek Falls Trail is an overlooked treasure near Shores Lake. The trek takes you to […] The post A Trail Full Of Creek Cascade Views By Bliss Spring Hollow Will Lead You To A Waterfall Paradise In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Family-Owned Since The 1940s, Step Back In Time At Bruno’s In Arkansas

Some establishments have been around for so long that they hold a special place in the hearts of residents. That’s surely the case with Bruno’s Little Italy. Having been a part of the Arkansas culinary scene on and off (but mostly on) since the 1940s, it’s a state staple. And for many, it’s known just […] The post Family-Owned Since The 1940s, Step Back In Time At Bruno’s In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy