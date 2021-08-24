Cancel
Tubi and Fox Sports Announce Launch of ‘Sports on Tubi’, Won’t Include Live NFL Games

 6 days ago

Tubi and FOX Sports announced the launch of “Sports on tubi” in the U.S., to further expand its linear experience for viewers. Tubi will feature 10 live streaming channels for different sports, including professional football, baseball, soccer, collegiate sports from the ACC and Pac-12 Conferences. The channels will include nearly 700 hours of VOD content from some of sports’ biggest brands, such as NFL, MLB, NASCAR, Big Ten, Concacaf soccer, PBC boxing, PBA bowling, and more.

