Houma, LA

William Loring

By STAFF
houmatimes.com
 7 days ago

William Fitzgerald Loring, ”Wild Willie”, 60, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 8:50am. William was a native of New Iberia, LA and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will begin at Chauvin Funeral on Friday, August 27 ,2021 at 11:00am. Burial will follow services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

www.houmatimes.com

