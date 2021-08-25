Cancel
Penn State Reports Low COVID-19 Positivity Rate Among Students Tested During Campus Move-In

By Geoff Rushton
State College
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State reported a positivity rate of less than 1% among students who were tested for COVID-19 during move-in to campus residence halls last week at University Park. Of the approximately 14,000 students who moved into dorms between Aug. 16 and Sunday, 2,639 were required to be tested because they did not submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to the university. Among those tested, 18 had confirmed positive results for a positivity rate of about 0.7%

