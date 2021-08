ST. LOUIS -- All-Star catcher Yadier Molina will return for his 19th and likely final season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. St. Louis announced Tuesday afternoon that its longtime catcher has agreed to a one-year contract. Molina, 39, broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2004 and never left after taking over the catching chores from Mike Matheny. Entering Tuesday, he had played 2,119 games, including 2,080 behind the plate -- the most of any catcher for one team. Only Stan Musial (22) has played more seasons solely for the Cardinals.