Tradition Of Using Llamas To Carry Supplies For Leadville 100 Ultra Marathon In Colorado Continues

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — The Leadville 100 ultra marathon went off this weekend — with runners getting help from some four-legged friends. The race starts at over 10,000 feet and only goes up from there! The competitors need supplies to keep them going and they count on llamas to deliver them.

(credit: CBS)

For more than three decades, a herd of llamas has hauled supplies to the aid station at the top of Hope Pass — at 12,600 feet.

The aid station offers tired racers food, candy, electrolytes and medical care. They also pump, filter and chlorinate water out of Willis Creek for the runners.

(credit: CBS)

After the race is over, those hard working llamas pack about 3,000 pounds of gear back down.

Gary Carlton has been volunteering at the Hope Pass Aid Station for more than 15 years, bringing llamas from his 700-acre cattle farm in Strasburg up for the race.