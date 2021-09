Digital is fragile, impermanent, flexible, malleable. This creates a strong impulse to create things with digital that are fragile, impermanent, malleable. How many developers and designers set out to create a website or app with the idea that it should last? Very few. When creating websites or apps the very idea is that they will change, and thus very little thought is given to longevity, to lasting value. We design for impermanence because we design for the now.