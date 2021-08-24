ERL's FW21 Collection Is Fit for a Modern-Day Trip Fontaine

As difficult as it is to let go of summer and all the playful fashion that come with it (Easy-to-wear sandals! Strappy tanks! Breezy sundresses!), it’s time to start planning your sartorial game plan for fall. Luckily enough, there’s plenty of news out there to help shift you out of summer mode and into an autumn dressing mindset. For instance, the fall 2021 trend reports are live, New York Fashion Week will resume in person, and Target just announced it’s releasing a fall-themed, accessible designer collaboration this September. Inside Target’s Fall 2021 Designer Collection, you’ll find more than 180 designs across apparel and accessories by Sandy Liang, Victor Glemaud, Nili Lotan, and Rachel Comey. Are you feeling that electric buzz about shopping for cold-weather goodies yet? If not, keep reading because there’s much more to get excited about with the retailer’s upcoming collab.