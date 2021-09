Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Devin White said Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers would have never ran into the end zone for a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoisted the Lombardi Trophy last year following their 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Of course, the Buccaneers had to get through a tough challenge from the Green Bay Packers, who could have potentially tied the game to send it to overtime had quarterback Aaron Rodgers run it into the end zone in the final minutes of the NFC Championship Game.