‘I’m so happy, so happy’: Molina, Cardinals finalize one-year extension

By Derrick Goold
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe catcher who has defined an era and become the best ever to play his position for the Cardinals will stay put, right there at home. Yadier Molina and the Cardinals completed a one-year contract extension for 2022 on Tuesday that will keep the All-Star catcher with the only club he’s known for his 19th and what friends and associates expect to be his final season. The Cardinals’ announcement of the agreement included a quote from executive John Mozeliak saying the deal will “cement his career legacy with the Cardinals for a final season in 2022.”

