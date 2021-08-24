Wednesday Forecast: A “little” mid-week relief...will likely be brief...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak cold front sliding through the area Tuesday evening will bring us a chance for some scattered showers and storms through Tuesday evening and Tuesday night with some strong to severe storms possible. Behind the front and into the day on Wednesday, temperatures will be tempered for some, but very hot and humid conditions still headline the forecast over the coming days.www.1011now.com
