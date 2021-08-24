Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Coronavirus: Louisiana police officer dies of COVID-19 day before wedding

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26flGO_0bbl6F9U00

BAKER, La. — A Louisiana police lieutenant and community mentor died of COVID-19 the day before his wedding.

DeMarcus Dunn, 36, died on Aug. 13, in Baker, The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported. He leaves behind three children, ages 13, 5 and 1, according to his cousin, Carl Dunn, who is also the police chief in Baker.

DeMarcus Dunn and his fiancee, Francine James, had originally set a wedding date of July 2020 but postponed it because of the pandemic, Carl Dunn told ABC News.

“She’s lost without him,” Carl Dunn told the network.

On July 29, Demarcus Dunn told the chief he tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News reported. The lieutenant had not been vaccinated, Carl Dunn told the network.

“It was disturbing to me that he hadn’t gotten (the vaccine) and I didn’t know for sure he hadn’t gotten it ‘til it was all over with,” Carl Dunn said.

DeMarcus Dunn was named the Baker Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2016, The Advocate reported. He grew up in Baker and starred as quarterback for his high school team, the newspaper reported. As an adult, he coached football and basketball.

The officer served in the U.S. Air Force and received a Global War on Terrorism medal and a National Defense medal, according to The Advocate.

In a statement, Baker Mayor Darnell Waites said his “heart was heavy” after learning of DeMarcus Dunn’s death.

“He was a father, husband, soldier, mentor, friend and veteran Baker police officer -- a man loved by all,” Waites said. “His life spent dedicated in service to others was a shining example for our community.”

DeMarcus Dunn went on a ventilator on Aug. 10 and died three days later, according to ABC News.

“I know he was a fighter and strong-willed,” Carl Dunn told the network. “I just kept telling myself he was going to make it and I kept assuring the family that I knew he was going to make it.”

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
40K+
Followers
61K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baker, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Baker, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Baker, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
City
Baker, LA
Baker, LA
Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Covid 19#Basketball#Abc News#The U S Air Force#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Coronavirus: Jesse Jackson’s wife released from hospital

CHICAGO — Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of Rev. Jesse Jackson, was released Friday from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19. “Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home,” their son, Jonathan Jackson said in a statement, WMAQ reported. “Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the COVID-19 virus.”
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

BLM Dayton hold first-ever ‘Shot for Life’ vaccination campaign

DAYTON — Social justice activists in Dayton have started a new vaccine awareness project. BLM Dayton held their first-ever Shot for Life vaccination campaign at McIntosh Park. Doctor Anthony Watson the Director of Ace Health products said he and his team got at least ten unvaccinated people to get their...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

3 injured in Dayton crash

DAYTON — Three people were transported to an area hospital after a two-car crash in Dayton. Regional dispatch confirmed that the crash happened on the 4400 block of W. Hillcrest Avenue at just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Three people were transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formally Grandview Medical Center,...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Crews extinguish house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton firefighters extinguished a house fire in Dayton on Sunday evening. The fire, located on the 3400 block of Barbee Drive in Dayton, happened just before 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, Dayton Fire District Chief Cheryl Clark said heavy fire was coming from the back of the house. Clark...

Comments / 0

Community Policy